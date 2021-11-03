As rain and temperatures steadily fell early in Killeen Wednesday, the number of car accidents increased — including one accident that left an 18-year-old Ellison High School student hospitalized.
At about 8:18 a.m. Wednesday, Killeen police were called to the area of Florence Road and Elms Road in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
“Upon the officers arrival, they were advised that a 18-year-old female was struck by a black Volkswagen,” Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said. “The preliminary investigation revealed that the female pedestrian was attempting to cross E Elms Rd from the north side of the roadway to the south side when she was struck by the Volkswagen that was traveling eastbound in the inside lane.”
KPD confirmed the student was taken by Killeen paramedics to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Volkswagen reported no injuries, police said.
Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed Wednesday morning an Ellison High School student was involved in an accident.
“The student is in stable condition and was transported to be checked out further,” Maya said. “The accident remains under investigation.”
The Killeen Police Department received 11 calls for traffic accidents between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
In one of those calls, a traffic accident slowed morning commuters in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 Wednesday morning in Killeen.
At least one car was seen next to a tow truck as police and fire trucks secured the scene underneath the Jasper Road overpass at about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. Traffic was backed up and moving slow in the eastbound lanes as rain fell.
The storm system brought with it noticeably cooler temperatures. It was 49 degrees in Killeen at 2 p.m., with low temperatures Thursday and Friday expected to be in the mid- to low-40s.
Between 1 and 1.25 inches fell in the Killeen area by 2 p.m. Wednesday, National Weather Service meteorologist Madison Gordon said.
There were no calls for high water in Killeen as of Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Within 24 hours, between Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures plummeted 20 degrees across central Texas as a Cold front moved through the area. Gordon said warmer “above-average” temperatures will return on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.