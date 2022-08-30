Update, 7:26 p.m.: Tactical water crossings at Fort Hood have been closed pending further notice.
Rain brings street flooding, alleviates drought
Tags
Locations
Jack Dowling
Reporter, general assignment
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Killeen police respond, put crime tape up at Bush's Chicken
- Killeen woman sentenced to 20 days in jail and probation for shooting man
- Update: 2 dead in Nolanville crash
- Heights man sentenced to decades in prison for murdering Killeen music minister
- $3 movie tickets in Killeen area this Saturday
- Dozens attend burial of Marine Corps vet who had no family present
- Inappropriate touching leads to prison sentence for Killeen man
- Cove Taxi owners retiring and closing up shop after 26 years
- City council: No negotiating with developers on new design standards
- ‘I want to discuss the truth:’ Temple woman recounts teen’s fatal shooting
Images
Commented
- Decriminalized marijuana in Killeen may affect Fort Hood’s future, say military experts (21)
- Guns, vets at center of Beto’s Lampasas visit (7)
- Reader points to GOP candidates, asked what happened to values (5)
- Killeen hires first downtown revitalization director (4)
- Eight low-scoring KISD schools must create turnaround plans (4)
- KPD identifies indecent exposure suspect (4)
- Heights resident explains why he's flying American flag upside down (4)
- Killeen reader sounds off about trash pickup, drainage, street fees (3)
- Reader says Democrats’ policies pose ‘existential threat’ to nation (3)
- Reader says White House actions on climate change are hurting country (3)
- Chic French Bakery to open in Killeen next week (3)
- OPINION: Killeen council should delay vote on grants for arts groups (3)
- Reader says greedy oil companies largely to blame for high gas prices (3)
- Urban sprawl, lack of vision blamed for decline of downtown Killeen (3)
- Are you concerned by the recent TEA letter ratings for the Killeen Independent School District? (2)
- KISD report sheds light on 2021 incident at basketball game in Cove (2)
- ‘Fire storm’ | KISD monitors social media for threats, staff infractions (2)
- KISD to cover employee insurance spike using federal funds (2)
- OPINION: KISD should go all-in on metal detectors in high schools (2)
- One Central Texas teen dead in ‘accidental’ shooting (2)
- Killeen man sentenced to 7 years of probation, 30 days in jail (2)
- Three vehicles stolen in Killeen; 9 arrests reported in Cove (2)
- Eight nonprofits ask for nearly $456,000 in Killeen Arts Commission grant funding (2)
- Veteran expresses shock over Guillen family's suit against Army (2)
- 70-plus weapons found at KISD schools last year (2)
- New teachers receive big Killeen welcome to the district (2)
- Forgotten road: Talk, little action on Chaparral expansion (2)
- $35M lawsuit alleges Guillen was raped, tried to commit suicide (2)
- Killeen woman sentenced to 20 days in jail and probation for shooting man (2)
- Public hearing on south Killeen mixed-use development set for Tuesday (1)
- Soldier killed in early-morning hit-and-run on Clear Creek Road (1)
- Killeen reader offers new take on proposed marijuana ordinance (1)
- Killeen election lawsuit in limbo: Judge decides more research is needed (1)
- Last year saw rise in guns brought to school, KISD data shows (1)
- Oklahoma's Gundy out after saying 'racially charged' word (1)
- Stonetree hasn't been subsidized since 2021, more than two years into management contract (1)
- ‘Clear, concise’ language added to Killeen ballot for marijuana initiative (1)
- 41st Spirit Spectacular this Saturday at new Killeen ISD stadium (1)
- OPINION: City must not bend too far on compromise for PUD standards (1)
- FBI seized top secret documents in Trump estate search (1)
- Cagle: Stonetree hasn’t received subsidy since 2021 (1)
- AP-NORC poll: Most in US say they want stricter gun laws (1)
- Volunteer continues to register voters across Killeen (1)
- From copper wire to urinals, Vista College equipment to be auctioned (1)
- Children of climate change come of age in 'Katrina Babies' (1)
- Lampasas DA: Three siblings still missing (1)
- From swimming pool to parking lot, Killeen man pleasured himself and scared women and children, police say (1)
- OPINION: Local entities share blame for poor state of Chaparral Road (1)
- Initial phase of Chaparral widening project remains unfunded, KTMPO director says (1)
- Residents at Nolanville mobile home park speak up (1)
- KISD to build half-a-million-dollar chicken barn expansion (1)
- KISD tax rate, budget up for vote Tuesday (1)
- National Night Out: Here’s what local cities are planning (1)
- Willie Mackey (1)
- Bernice Dunlap (1)
- Was that a rocket? Cove residents wonder what flew up south of town last weekend (1)
- Do you think Killeen, Bell County and the Killeen school district should make reconstruction of Chaparral Road a priority? (1)
- Killeen school board slated to vote on $517M budget (1)
- Killeen man indicted after allegedly firing gun at couple during road rage incident (1)
- Killeen City Council sets lower preliminary tax rate for new fiscal year (1)
- If the shoe fits: Iconic Killeen boot store up for grabs in August auction (1)
- Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million (1)
- Reader writes to complain about pricing tactics of local veterinarian (1)
- Boil-water notice issued for residents in Killeen (1)
- KISD, Herald await additional Texas AG decision (1)
- KPD wants help identifying roadway shooting suspect (1)
- Traffic slow moving on new high school’s opening day (1)
- Black August uplifted as alternative Black History Month (1)
- Royce O’Neale returns to Heights for 3rd annual youth camp (1)
- Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought 'justice' (1)
- Killeen Arts Commission asks for more than $300,000 to fund grant applicants (1)
- DPS: Freezer on highway caused Killeen rollover (1)
- City denies Herald’s request for financial documents on taxpayer-funded events (1)
- Casey Butler Ryan (1)
- Local youth organizations get $10,000 checks from Killeen government (1)
- Killeen Red Lion gets new name, still under renovation (1)
- Youth mental health is in crisis. Are schools doing enough? (1)
- Killeen police respond, put crime tape up at Bush's Chicken (1)
- Becky C. Williams (1)
- KISD talks discipline, juvenile detention changes (1)
- Killeen man arrested after police find gun in chip bag (1)
- Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence (1)
- Another arrest in March cemetery death (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.