Killeen-area residents can expect showers and thunderstorms today with a 60% likelihood of precipitation.
“Tropical Storm Beta is going to stay along the coast,” said Eric Martello, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “There will be more widespread chances today and there is not going to be a lot of heavy rain.”
Martello said the rain will eventually move east toward Louisiana.
“The next couple of days we will see east and northeast winds,” he said. “The temperatures will be lower the next fews days and then will warm up later in the week.”
Monday’s rainfall amounts measured 0.16 inches in Killeen.
Due to rainfall Monday, several accidents occurred, but no major injuries were reported as of late afternoon, according to Killeen Police Department Commander Ronnie Supak.
Today’s forecast will have cloudy skies, with a high near 74 and rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Tonight’s forecast will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m., mostly cloudy skies with a low around 66.
Wednesday’s forecast will have partly sunny skies with a high near 79. Wednesday night’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies with a low around 63.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: High near 83, Low around 62.
Friday: High near 85, Low around 65.
Saturday: High near 90, Low around 68.
