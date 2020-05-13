Rain chances are still on the horizon for the Killeen area this week, possibly today.
The National Weather Service website said the area has a 10% chance of showers after noon. Temps will be around 85 with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight there will be rain chances at 20%
Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 88 and low around 70. A south-southeast wind of 10 to 15 mph is expected, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The weekend will start with a 30% chance of rain on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 87.
The rain chances will continue Friday night at 50% — mostly cloudy with a low around 68.
The rain will push through on Saturday but not continuously, according to NWS. Chance of precipitation is 60% with a high near 82. Saturday night will have another chance of storms with a low near 67.
Sunday’s rain expectations are at 40% with a high near 84. Sunday night is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Next week will begin with more possible rain chances on Monday at 20% with mostly sunny skies at a high near 86.
