With the sunny weekend almost behind us, high rain chances are expected early in the week while temperatures remain moderately warm, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s through the week and lows in the high 50s range, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
The Killeen area has received 7.42 inches of rain since Jan. 1, according to measurements taken at the Killeen/Fort Hood regional airport. Currently, the U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows northwest Bell County — including the Killeen area — as being under abnormally dry conditions.
Today's temperatures are expected to reach a high of only 78 degrees and a low of 59 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain in the forecast this evening.
On Monday the high temperature is expected to climb a bit, reaching 72 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 55 degrees. There is an 80% chance of rain during the day Monday, dropping to 20% overnight.
The high temperature is expected to hit 74 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 51 degrees.
On Wednesday the high temperature could remain at 75 degrees while the low temperature could hit 58 degrees.
The high temperature will reach 75 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 60 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain through the day Thursday.
The high temperature will drop to 70 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 51 degrees.
