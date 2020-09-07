Killeen-area residents could see a 80% chance of rainfall on Tuesday night, and a 70% chance of rain on Wednesday.
“We are seeing a strong cold front approaching the area,” said Jason Godwin, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “It is not unheard of for the month but is a strong early season cold front and we will be seeing the showers and thunderstorms.”
Last week the area saw a total of 2.95 inches of rain in Killeen and 1.34 inches at Fort Hood. In the month of September, Killeen was measured at 2.96 inches and Fort Hood had 1.34. Last year, the measurements for the month of September were not high enough to get a reading, Godwin said.
“The annual rainfall for the year is estimated between 20 to 25 inches,” he said. “The average annual total is 33.08 inches.”
Despite the rainfall amounts last week the drought conditions for Bell County are in the severe category, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Coryell County is in the moderately dry category while, Lampasas County has a mix of moderately dry and abnormally dry. Last year at this time, Coryell had abnormally dry conditions, while Bell was experiencing a mixture of moderate and severe dry conditions and Lampasas County was experiencing abnormally dry conditions.
“We should be catching back to normal but we are below normal for the year,” Godwin said. “There is a possibility of improvement based on the rainfall the area received last week. The Drought Monitor should reflect the rainfall amounts in next week’s report.”
Due to the rainfall amounts, the lake levels in the area are rising as Belton Lake has a reading of 595.13 feet which is 1.13 feet above the normal elevation, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 623.12 feet which is 1.12 feet above normal elevation.
Today’s forecast will be sunny, with a high near 92. Monday night will have mostly clear skies, with a low around 73, and south winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday’s forecast will have mostly sunny skies, with a high near 89, south winds between 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 78 and south southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 78, Low around 59.
Thursday: High near 75, Low around 61.
Friday: High near 80, Low around 63.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.