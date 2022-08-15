WEATHER Graphic

“There will be a mild cold front pushing in from the northeast later this week,” Meteorologist Allison Prater from the National Weather Service-Fort Worth said Sunday. “The Killeen area could see some showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two by Thursday.” According to NWS, a 30% chance of precipitation will be possible Thursday as the cold front moves south into the area.

“Moisture from the Gulf Cost will not get far enough north to bring any significant rain chances,” Prater said.

