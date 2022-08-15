“There will be a mild cold front pushing in from the northeast later this week,” Meteorologist Allison Prater from the National Weather Service-Fort Worth said Sunday. “The Killeen area could see some showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two by Thursday.” According to NWS, a 30% chance of precipitation will be possible Thursday as the cold front moves south into the area.
“Moisture from the Gulf Cost will not get far enough north to bring any significant rain chances,” Prater said.
High temperatures Monday are expected to be near 98 with a light south wind becoming south southeast at 5-10 mph. In the afternoon, winds could gust as high as 20 mph into the evening hours with a low around 76 with winds slowing after dark.
Tuesday should be more of the same with a high near 99 under sunny skies and a light south southeast wind. Lows Tuesday should be around 77.
Wednesday will also be sunny and hot with a high near 101. South southwest winds will continue into the evening hours with a low around 77 and decreasing winds overnight.
“Depending on the speed of the cold front, temperatures could start to drop a bit overnight,” Prater advised.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday with a high near 96. Clouds may increase in the afternoon as the wind turns around from the north. Lows Thursday are expected to be around 73 with a chance of showers possible before 1 a.m. in the overnight hours.
Friday’s high should be near 96 with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy skies with a low near 74. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms possible with mostly sunny skies and a high near 97.
Area lake levels continue to decline as Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake are 8.32 feet down from normal levels. Figures from the Texas Water Development board show a 10% decrease in lake levels in the last 90 days. Belton Lake is at 78.4% full with Stillhouse slightly higher at 78.7% full.
According to Prater, the Killeen area is still affected by the strong upper-level ridge of high pressure which continues to keep moisture from forming over Central Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.