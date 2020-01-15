Temperatures in the Killeen area are expected to fluctuate rather widely throughout the coming week due to rain chances, with highs in the upper 70s today and lows in the mid 30s later in the week. There are also some decent rain chances this week before the weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Today the high temperature could hit 79 degrees while the low temperature could hit 55 degrees. Rain chances reaching just 10% will move through the area today before climbing to 40% overnight.
Wednesday's rain chances will climb to 50% Thursday and Thursday night. The high temperature will only reach 58 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature is not expected to change, remaining static at 58 degrees.
The rain chances will climb to 70% during the day Friday before dropping to 40% overnight. The high temperature will rise to 67 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 54 degrees.
On Saturday the skies will be mostly clear with a high of 62 degrees. The low temperature will drop to 36 degrees overnight.
The high temperature on Sunday is expected to be 54 degrees. The low temperature could drop to 37 degrees.
There is a 20% chance of rain in Killeen on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a high temperature of 51 degrees. The low temperature could reach 34 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.