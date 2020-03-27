The National Weather Service is forecasting a 20% chance of rain today and tonight with a slight chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service website.
Saturday will see a 10% chance of rain early before conditions clear up all the way through Sunday night when a 20% to 30% chance of rain returns to the forecast.
On Monday, rain chances will reach 80% and the chances of thunderstorms will be around 40%.
The high today will be 86 with a low of 64. On Saturday, the high will be 76 with a low of 50. On Sunday, the high will be 77 with a low of 58, and on Monday the high temperature will be 75 with a low of 57.
The rain will clear out of the forecast after Monday and conditions will be mostly clear through Thursday.
