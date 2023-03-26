Weather.jpg

Blue skies and warm temperatures made for a beautiful Sunday at Lions Club Park in Killeen. Forecasters predict cloudy skies and possible showers Monday.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

High temperatures throughout the weekend were the result of a warm front which settled over central Texas, but look for changes Tuesday as that moves out of the area, according to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth.

“A cold front tries to move in overnight but may stall before it ever gets there,’ Meteorologist Allison Prater said Sunday. “The best chances for some rain will be Tuesday and perhaps Thursday this week.”

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.