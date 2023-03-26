High temperatures throughout the weekend were the result of a warm front which settled over central Texas, but look for changes Tuesday as that moves out of the area, according to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth.
“A cold front tries to move in overnight but may stall before it ever gets there,’ Meteorologist Allison Prater said Sunday. “The best chances for some rain will be Tuesday and perhaps Thursday this week.”
Monday’s high temperature will be near 73 with a mostly cloudy start. There is a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon, increasing to 30% chance in the evening hours. The low overnight is expected to be around 56 with winds turning from east to northeast after midnight.
The National Weather Service-Fort Worth predicts an increase in chances for showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Tuesday
Temperatures will cool Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies and north winds from 15 mph to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. The high will only reach 67 while the low overnight is expected to be around 50.
The sun will return Wednesday with a high temperature near 71 as winds turn from the east northeast becoming southeast in the afternoon. In the evening, mostly cloudy conditions return with a low around 59 overnight. Southeast winds continue around 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.
Thursday a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms return as ground temperatures will be near 77 under mostly cloudy skies. South southeast winds increase to 15 mph to 20 mph, with 30 mph gusts. Showers and thunderstorms continue overnight with a 30% chance of rain after 1 a.m. The low temperature is expected to be around 67 under mostly cloudy skies.
Friday, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms continue under mostly cloudy skies. The high is expected to be near 83 as afternoon rain is possible. The low overnight temperature is expected to be around 59 as showers are possible.
A 30% chance of showers is possible Saturday under partly sunny skies with a high near 79.
Prater also advised that annual rain totals for the Killeen area are at 4.56 inches, with 1.46 inches for the month of March. Normal annual rainfall totals are 6.3 inches, with 2.4 for March.
“Although your area is experiencing some rainfall, it is dryer overall that the norms for this time of year,” Prater said.
