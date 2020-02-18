After a warm spring-like day in low 80s Monday, there are growing chances of rain in the Killeen area as the day goes on today, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth. There was a chance of showers after 3 a.m. today, and there is a much higher chance of rain throughout the day today.
Temperatures are expected to remain relatively cool throughout the coming week, with highs typically remaining around the mid-50s and lows in the high-30-to-low-40 range. There are also some high rain chances later in the week.
The Killeen area has received 4.02 inches of rain since Jan. 1, according to measurements taken at the Killeen/Fort Hood regional airport. However, the U.S. Drought Monitor Map still shows most of Bell County — including the Killeen area — as being under severe drought conditions, which have lingered since last year.
The high temperature is expected to hit 60 degrees today while the low temperature could drop to 45 degrees. There is a 70% chance of rain for the area during the day, dropping to 60% overnight.
On Wednesday the high temperature could drop back to 49 degrees while the low temperature could hit 41 degrees. There is an 80% chance of rain during the day Wednesday, growing to a 100% chance overnight.
The high temperature will reach only 47 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop to 35 degrees. There is a 60% chance of rain during the day Thursday.
The high temperature is expected to rise to 50 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is expected to reach 38 degrees.
On Saturday the high temperature could reach 56 degrees while the low temperature could drop to 49 degrees. There is a 50% chance of rain overnight Saturday.
