Today might be a wet one, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS is showing a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon with a better chance of showers into the evening. Temperatures during the day show a high of 88 and overnight low of 72. There will be winds from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
NWS Meteorologist Ted Ryan said there won’t be severe thunderstorms during the weekend and today’s rain may “probably not show in the entire (Killeen) area.”
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82; showers and thunderstorms are expected with a chance of precipitation at 60%.
Sunday night and into Memorial Day show rain chances from 50% to 60% into the morning. Sunday overnight temperatures will be around 67. Memorial Day temps predict to be around 81.
“The rest of the week will look wet and unsettled,” he said.
The remainder of the forecast show:
Tuesday: High: 79, Low: 64
Wednesday: High 82, Low 64
Thursday: High 81, Low 66
Friday: High 81
