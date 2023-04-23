Rain chances will continue throughout this week, which will bring much needed moisture to the area going into the summer months.

Monday there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and especially after 1 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59. Northeast winds will continue at 10 mph throughout the day. Rain chances increase with 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening hours. Lows will be around 57 as the wind shifts from north to southeast at 10 mph.

