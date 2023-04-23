Rain chances will continue throughout this week, which will bring much needed moisture to the area going into the summer months.
Monday there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and especially after 1 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59. Northeast winds will continue at 10 mph throughout the day. Rain chances increase with 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening hours. Lows will be around 57 as the wind shifts from north to southeast at 10 mph.
Tuesday a slight chance of showers in the morning hours with cloudy skies and a high near 75. A 60% chance of precipitation after 1 p.m. with showers and thunderstorms likely. Winds continue from the southeast around 10 to 15 mph. The low is expected to be around 62 as south winds pick up and could gust as high as 25 mph in the overnight hours.
Wednesday there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 78. The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues, mainly before 1 a.m. The overnight low is expected to be in the mid 50s. South winds will turn and change to east northeast winds at 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph overnight.
Thursday should clear up and be mostly sunny with a high near 70. North, northwest winds should be around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph in some places. Mostly clear skies will give way to a cool temperatures with a 51 expected overnight.
Friday is expected to be sunny with a high near 80. Clouds may roll in in the afternoon becoming partly cloudy with a low around 56.
Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 75.
With all the recent rain, one would expect lake levels to rise as recent runoff makes its way to the local waterways. But, according to the Texas Water Development Board, lake levels have been affected only minimally.
According to officials at TWDB, the ground was so dry and the moisture was spread out over several days, the lake levels did not rise because the water was absorbed.
According to the TWDB Drought Monitor, drought levels have been significantly impacted compared to six months ago. Where once most of north western Bell County was in “exceptional drought” there remains only a slight area of “extreme drought” conditions along the same county line.
As of Sunday, Belton Lake is at 64.1% full and Stillhouse Hollow Lake is at 68.2% full, according to TWDB. According to their historical data, Belton Lake was at 64.4% one month ago and at 66.9% six month ago. Likewise, Stillhouse Hollow Lake was at 69.5% one month ago and at 73.2% six months ago.
According to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth, an El Nino Watch went into effect April 13. Which means, that conditions are favorable for the development of El Niño conditions within the next six months.
In fact, there’s a 62% chance of El Niño conditions for the May – July period. and more than an 80% chance of El Niño by the fall.
During El Niño, trade winds weaken. Warm water is pushed back east, toward the west coast of the Americas.
“El Niño can affect our weather significantly. The warmer waters cause the Pacific jet stream to move south of its neutral position. With this shift, areas in the northern U.S. and Canada are dryer and warmer than usual. But in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Southeast, these periods are wetter than usual and have increased flooding,” according to the website at climate.gov.
El Niño causes the Pacific jet stream to move south and spread further east. During winter, this leads to wetter conditions than usual in the Southern U.S. and warmer and drier conditions in the North.
