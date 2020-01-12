Temperatures are expected to remain relatively mild throughout the coming week, with highs in the mid 60s and low 70s and lows in the high-40-to-low-60 range. There are also some low rain chances later in the week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
The temperatures today will start off cool, with the high temperature reaching 66 degrees and the low temperature reaching 46 degrees.
On Monday the high temperature is not expected to change, reaching 67 degrees again. During the evening the temperature will drop to 54 degrees.
The high temperature is expected to hit 61 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 73 degrees.
On Wednesday the high temperature could drop back down to 75 degrees while the low temperature could hit 51 degrees. Rain chances reaching 20% will move through the area Wednesday.
Wednesday's rain chances will climb to 40% Thursday before dropping to 30% Thursday night. The high temperature will only reach 67 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 57 degrees.
The rain chances will climb back to 40% during the day Friday before dropping to 20% overnight. The high temperature will rise to 74 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 47 degrees.
