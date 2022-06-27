“A weak front will move down into the area Monday,” National Weather Service of Fort Worth Meteorologist Jason Dunn said Sunday, bringing rain chances to 50% in some local areas. “No triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast for Bell County this week.”
“According to rain models, there could be a slight chance of rain near the end of the week, but chances are listed only at 20%,” Dunn continued.
With lake levels shrinking, rain would be welcome. Belton Lake is currently at 5.50 feet below normal and stands at 85.4% full. At Stillhouse Hollow Lake, conditions indicate it are 5.86 feet below normal levels and is 84.5% full.
There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Monday, increasing to a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 93 and a heat index value as high as 98. Winds will be from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Rain chances increase to 50% before 2 a.m. with mostly cloudy conditions and a low around 73.
Tuesday rain chances drop to 20% after 8 a.m. under partly sunny skies and a high near 92. The northeast winds will be 5-10 mph with gusty winds as high as 20 mph. In the evening, the chance of showers continues at 20% under partly cloudy skies and a low around 72. The east-northeast wind will turn becoming south southeast after midnight.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 92 and southeast winds 5-15 mph gusting to as high as 20 mph at times.
Wednesday evening is forecast to be mostly clear with a low around 72.
Sunny conditions will remain through Thursday with a high near 93 and a low around 74. Winds will continue at 5-10 mph.
The chance of showers and thunderstorms comes back Friday with a 20% chance and a high temperature near 95. The 20% chance of rain will continue Friday night with a low around 75.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
