Rain continues to fall in the Killeen area, and it will continue to do so for the next few days.
Rain chances are projected to reach 80% Saturday night before tapering off Sunday.
The rain amounts have helped the local area. Portions of western Bell County remain in abnormally dry conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The rest of Bell County and the entirety of Coryell and Lampasas counties, however, are not under any drought conditions.
Water levels are still slightly lower than normal at two central Bell County lakes.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Stillhouse Hollow Lake is approximately 3 feet below normal, and Belton Lake is approximately 1 foot below normal.
As the skies dry up, temperatures will begin to climb, reaching close to 90 degrees by the middle of next week.
The high temperature for Wednesday is projected to be 88, and early projections show Thursday's high temperature as 89 degrees.
Expected temperatures and sky conditions for the Killeen area through Wednesday are:
- Today: High 60, Low 45 (70% chance of rain, then mostly cloudy)
- Saturday: High 58, Low 55 (Cloudy, then 80% chance of rain)
- Sunday: High 72, Low 61 (20% chance of thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy)
- Monday: High 79, Low 63 (Mostly cloudy)
- Tuesday: High 85, Low 60 (Mostly sunny, then partly cloudy)
- Wednesday: High 88, Low 65 (Mostly sunny, then mostly cloudy)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.