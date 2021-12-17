Residents of Killeen can expect a steep drop in temperatures to the mid-30s Saturday night, according National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers. Things are expected to warm back up throughout the week.
High winds are also to be expected Saturday and in the days ahead.
Despite an 89% chance of rain Saturday, Killeen residents can expect the rest of the week to range from sunny to partly sunny and low chances of rain on other days.
While weather has mostly been on the warmer side these last few weeks, things are going to be a little cooler for Killeen residents earlier in the week.
“People are definitely going to want to grab a jacket when they go out on Saturday,” Sellers said.
And residents who were wanting to attend the Bend of the River Christmas Celebration in Temple will be saddened because the event has been canceled due to inclement weather, officials said.
Refunds will be available for those who purchased tickets in advance. For information call 254-298-5690.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.