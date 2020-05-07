There is a slight chance of rain to start the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
There will be sunny skies today with a high near 86. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be breezy, mostly cloudy with a low around 68.
The chance of showers is expected in the early morning hours on Friday, showing at 30% on the NWS website. The day is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 77.
Meterologist Daniel Huckaby said Wednesday that the rain will be a “brief storm” and not severe.
Bundle up on Friday night as overnight temps are expected around 54.
Saturday will be expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 73 and a low around 51.
Mother’s Day will be sunny with a high near 80 and cool temperatures overnight around 55.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s at the start of the coming week. Monday will be sunny with a high near 83 and a low around 62.
Tuesday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high near 84.
