Killeen-area residents could see less than a quarter-inch of rain in the forecast for today and the weekend.
“Any kind of rain in the summer around the months of July and August are welcome and are particularly good,” said Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “Due to Tropical Storm Hanna that is making landfall in the coastal areas of Texas near Corpus Christi, we will see outer bands of rainfall that will circulate around the area. The chances of rain this weekend will be 40%.”
The drought conditions for Bell County are still in the moderately dry category, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Lampasas and Coryell counties are in a mix of abnormally dry and moderately dry conditions, according to the drought monitor. Last year at this time, none of the three counties were experiencing any drought-like conditions, according to the drought monitor.
“The rain will not improve the drought conditions significantly,” Hernandez said, “However, if we had a more widespread area of rainfall to the area then it would help with drought conditions.”
Ethan Gingerich, Killeen Fire Department captain, said Bell County is under a burn ban.
“We have been under the ban for a few weeks,” he said. “Right now the fire danger is in the moderate conditions and this is caused by the lack of rain that we have had in the past few weeks.”
Today’s forecast will be partly sunny, with a high near 96, heat index values as high as 101 and northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight’s forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., mostly cloudy, with a low around 77 and east northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday’s forecast will have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy, with a high near 92 , heat index values as high as 101 and east northeast winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. Saturday night calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., mostly cloudy, with a low around 75 and East southeast winds of 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Sunday: High near 91, Low around 74.
Monday: High near 93, Low around 75.
Tuesday: High near 93, Low around 76.
