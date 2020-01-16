Rain will continue today and Friday with a slight chance of thunderstorms for Friday, according to the National Weather Service website.
A 70% chance of rain is expected today down to a 50% chance tonight. On Friday, the rain chances start at 40% and rise to 70% throughout the day and a 50% chance of rain turns to a 20% chance of thunderstorms on Friday night.
The high temperature today is 55. The low on Friday is 54 with a high of 62.
Over the weekend, conditions will be clear and mostly sunny and the low on Saturday will be 36 with a high of 62 and the low on Sunday will be 37 with a high of 52, according to the National Weather Service.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake and Belton Lake are both around three feet below normal elevation, according to the US Army Corps. of Engineers.
