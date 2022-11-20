Meteorologist Matt Stalley with the National Weather Service-Fort Worth said cold and rainy conditions will start off the week but warm up in time for Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday.
“Unless weather patterns change significantly, Killeen may see temps in the low 70s for next week,” Stalley said.
The high temperature for Monday will only top out at near 44 for the day. Cloudy skies are predicted in the evening with a 70% chance of precipitation.
Between one-quarter to one-half an inch is possible. Low temperatures around 40 overnight under mostly cloudy skies and calm winds.
Tuesday, temperatures will rise to near 56 under mostly cloudy skies. Overcast conditions continue Tuesday evening with a low around 46.
A high temperature of near 60 is predicted for Wednesday under cloudy skies. Low temperatures will drop only into the low 50s with winds becoming southwest after midnight.
The sun should return on Thursday with partly sunny skies and a high near 65. Winds will change from the southwest becoming northwest in the afternoon with gusts as high as 25 m.p.h. The low is predicted to be 43 overnight.
Friday will have a high near 63 and mostly clear skies. The low overnight should be near 42.
Saturday should be near 67 with sunny skies for the beginning of the weekend.
