Temperatures are expected to fluctuate throughout the week due to multiple rain chances at different points during the coming week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Despite receiving rainfall several times over the weekend for the past two weeks, the Killeen area has only received 1.26 inches of rain according to measurements taken at the Killeen/Fort Hood regional airport. As such, the U.S. Drought Monitor Map still shows most of Bell County - including the Killeen area - as being under severe drought conditions.
The temperatures today will start off cool, with the high temperature reaching 72 degrees and the low temperature reaching 44 degrees.
On Monday the high temperature is not expected to change much, reaching 73 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 52 degrees. A 50% chance of rain will move through the area Monday night.
Rain chances will remain at 50% during the day Tuesday before dissipating as the evening sets in. The high temperature is expected to hit 65 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 41 degrees.
On Wednesday the high temperature could drop back down to 59 degrees while the low temperature could hit 42 degrees.
There is a 30% chance of rain Thursday before climbing to 40% Thursday night. The high temperature will only reach 57 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 42 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 60 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 42 degrees. The rain chances will drop to 20% during the day Friday.
