With an overcast sky closing out the weekend Sunday, light to heavy changes of rainfall are expected multiple times during the coming week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Temperatures are expected to remain relatively cool throughout the coming week, with highs typically remaining around the low-70s and lows in the high-40-to-low-50 range.
The Killeen area has received 4.41 inches of rain since Jan. 1, according to measurements taken at the Killeen/Fort Hood regional airport. Currently, the U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows most of Bell County — including the Killeen area — as being under abnormally dry conditions.
Today the high temperature is expected to be quite a bit higher than the rest of the week, reaching 79 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 59 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain throughout the day today and overnight.
The high temperature is expected to hit 69 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 55 degrees. There is 30% chance of rain Tuesday morning, growing to 50% throughout the day and up to 80% overnight.
On Wednesday the high temperature could drop back to 60 degrees while the low temperature could hit 45 degrees. There is an 80% chance of rain throughout the day Wednesday, dropping to just 20% overnight.
The high temperature will only reach 73 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 44 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 70 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 43 degrees.
On Saturday the high temperature will reach 71 degrees while the low temperature could drop to 52 degrees.
