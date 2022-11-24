Weather

Motorists fuel up at QuikTrip in rainy conditions Thursday near the intersection of Stan Schlueter Loop and Interstate 14 in Killeen.

 Jacob Brooks | Herald

Those traveling to Waco for the Harker Heights playoff game Friday and those participating in the wreath-laying at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen may want to pack rain gear. The National Weather Service is projecting rainy weather through much of Saturday morning.

“It looks kind of wet Friday night into at least Saturday morning,” said Steve Fano, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Things will probably start improving Saturday afternoon for you guys.”

