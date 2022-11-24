Those traveling to Waco for the Harker Heights playoff game Friday and those participating in the wreath-laying at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen may want to pack rain gear. The National Weather Service is projecting rainy weather through much of Saturday morning.
“It looks kind of wet Friday night into at least Saturday morning,” said Steve Fano, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Things will probably start improving Saturday afternoon for you guys.”
In Killeen Thursday, nearly a half-inch of rain fell, making it a wet Thanksgiving.
The forecast from the National Weather Service shows a 100% chance of rain Friday and a 60% chance of rain Saturday morning.
Total accumulation at Killeen Skylark Field for 2022, as of Wednesday, has been 13.34 inches, well below the normal accumulated precipitation of 31.9 inches from Jan. 1 through Nov. 23.
Even in Waco, rain chances Friday evening are 100%, meaning the weather could impact the Harker Heights High football playoff game against Spring Dekaney.
“Basically, Friday day through Friday night, we’ll have kind of like what you’re seeing outside right now,” Fano said. “It’s a lot of widespread rain and then embedded thunderstorms. Nothing severe, but there could be some lightning strikes.”
Any lightning strikes near McLane Stadium in Waco will prompt a 30-minute delay before or during the game.
After the rain is projected to stop on Saturday, temperatures for Central Texas look to increase into the mid-60s and may even reach the mid-70s on Tuesday.
The forecast temperature of 75 for Tuesday will not be threatening any record high temperatures for Nov. 29, however, Fano said.
The warmer weather may not stick for too long. Another cold front is expected to reach the area following the brief warming period.
“I can tell you that after we have the mid-70s on Tuesday, another cold front comes through and knocks us back down into the 50s for Wednesday,” Fano said.
