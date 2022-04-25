According to the National Weather Service, the Killeen area should expect showers and thunderstorms this morning with a high near 67 degrees.
“The area should receive multiple rounds of rain Monday with showers tapering off in the evening,” said Matt Stalley, meteorologist with the NWS in Fort Worth.
“Expect all areas to see about an inch of precipitation,” said Stalley. “Some will get lucky and see up to an inch-and-one-half while others may see less than an inch.”
with rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. Winds will be out of the north northeast at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Tonight we could see showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. with a low around 54 with sinds out of the north northeast around 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 71, clearing Tuesday evening with a low around 54. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph in the morning, slowing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 and an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Expect clouds to move in Wednesday evening with a low around 60.t a partly clou
Thursday expect partly sunny conditions, with a high near 83 with clouds moving in and a low around 66 for the evening. South wind 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 in the evening hours. Expect partly sunny skies Friday, with a high near 88. and a low near 68. Under partly sunny skies Saturday the high should be near 89 falling to 63 in the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.