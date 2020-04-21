The National Weather Service is forecasting an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday with most of the rain coming before 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service website.
Some of the storms could be severe and wind gusts could be at or above 25 mph. Rainfall amounts could be between a quarter of an inch and half of an inch.
Wednesday, the high is expected to reach 83 with a low of 60.
After Wednesday, the skies will clear and stay that way throughout the week. Conditions will be sunny and clear through Saturday, according to the website.
The high Thursday will be 83 with a low of 62, on Friday, the high will be 88 with a low of 58 and on Saturday, the high will be 76 with a low of 52.
