Rain fell in the south Killeen area Wednesday, bringing a bit of respite from dry, drought conditions. Rain began to fall southern Killeen and parts of Harker Heights around 2 p.m., though it was far enough east that the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport did not record any rainfall, according to the National Weather Service website.
In Lampasas, however, folks looking to hear from Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke got soaked when torrential downpours covered the town.
The rain has been much needed with significantly lower than normal rainfall totals being reported in the Killeen area this year.
As of Thursday, before the rain, Skylark Field had reported a total of 5.74 inches of rain since Jan. 1, a far cry from the normal 21.22 inches, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Monique Sellers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Thursday that rain chances should remain in the Killeen forecast for much of the next week, with the best rain chances being from Sunday through Wednesday.
In total, throughout the next week, Sellers said Killeen could see between 1 to 4 inches of rain.
Drought conditions have been so bad this summer that the Brazos River Authority, which manages the water resources of the entire Brazos River Basin, recently issued Stage 1 water conservation measures across its entire area, which includes the Killeen and Copperas Cove area.
With the lack of rain, water levels at Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake have drastically receded throughout the year, with both lakes at more than 8.5 feet below normal levels.
The dry conditions have wreaked havoc so far this year, tying up fire department assets at the scene of wildfires. The Killeen Fire Department even employs its own wildland team, led by Battalion Chief Cory Davis.
Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski told the Herald via email Thursday that Davis is highly involved with the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.
“He shared his concern early in the year that information they received was that it was going to be a dry summer and we should be on high alert for wildfires through the entire summer,” Kubinski said.
All Killeen firefighters also received refresher training on wildland firefighting in the spring, Kubinski explained. The training appears to have been beneficial.
“Overall, there have been at least six significant and over 30 minor brush fires in town that we have responded to,” Kubinski said. “We have assisted at over 95% of the large brush fires that have occurred throughout Bell County.”
Kubinski stated that the fire department has assisted with fires in Williamson and Coryell counties.
“I can easily say that our incidents are more than double this year compared to last year,” Kubinski said.
Some of the significant wildfire events local departments have assisted with include the 33,000-acre fire on Fort Hood in late March and early April, other Fort Hood fires that burned around 440 acres, a 600-acre fire near Florence and the Dog Ridge fire that burned around 150 acres near Belton.
In Copperas Cove, it is much the same, though Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young told the Herald the department has responded to so many that he couldn’t estimate the number.
“We’re experiencing an increase of wildfire and grass fire calls,” he said in a phone interview, adding that conditions are right for wildfires.
Young explained that area fire departments have mutual aid agreements with others to help contain fires from getting out of hand.
“We go as many as 15 to 18 miles out,” Young said.
Copperas Cove’s firefighters have assisted with many of the previously mentioned wildfires, including the ones at Fort Hood and the Dog Ridge fire in Belton
When it comes to assistance, Young said that from his perspective, fire departments are proactive in calling in help to prevent a big spread.
“One of the things we are doing for assistance is we are extremely proactive on working together to solve these fires,” Young said.
Young said the “volatile” conditions of low humidity, high heat and high wind have made attacking the fires with multiple departments a necessity.
“How does a fire go from being a spark or a flame and turn into a 9,000-acre fire?” Young asked.
Young said the number of calls the Copperas Cove Fire Department has responded to, either in city limits or for mutual aid, is so large that he could not fathom or generate an approximate number.
Will the projected rain over the next few days make any difference? From Young’s perspective, the answer is no.
Young said there needs to be lots of rain over a long period of time to saturate the ground to the point where the “fuel,” or the grass, to not be a fire threat.
“I’m not talking a lot of rain over four to five hours,” he said. “I’m talking lots of rain over weeks.”
