Rain 1.jpg

Heavy rain falls in Harker Heights on Thursday afternoon. The rain fell for about 10 minutes before moving off to the southeast.

 Bob Massey | Herald

Rain fell in the south Killeen area Wednesday, bringing a bit of respite from dry, drought conditions. Rain began to fall southern Killeen and parts of Harker Heights around 2 p.m., though it was far enough east that the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport did not record any rainfall, according to the National Weather Service website.

In Lampasas, however, folks looking to hear from Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke got soaked when torrential downpours covered the town.

