It had been 42 days since Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recorded measurable rain. That dry spell broke Wednesday when the airport recorded measurable rainfall, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth reported on Twitter.
Though the airport is said to have not recorded rain since June 28, scattered rain showers did fall on July 14 in south Killeen as firefighters battled multiple wildfires.
Wednesday’s rainfall also came with a drop in temperature from the triple digits to mid-70s in about two hours.
Rain could be possible for the next couple of days in Killeen, according to the National Weather Service. As of Wednesday afternoon, meteorologists have issued a 30% chance of rain Thursday and a 40% chance on Friday.
Along with the possible rain, high temperatures are expected to be in the low- to mid-90s, a departure from several days of temperatures above 100.
Though a welcome sight, the rain likely will not put much of a dent in drought conditions throughout Central Texas. Much of the tri-county area of Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties are under exceptional or extreme drought conditions — the two highest classifications — according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Area lakes have also receded drastically over the past several months, and are more than 8 feet below normal, which is less than 80% full.
