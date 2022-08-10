It had been 42 days since Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recorded measurable rain. That dry spell broke Wednesday when the airport recorded measurable rainfall, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth reported on Twitter.

Though the airport is said to have not recorded rain since June 28, scattered rain showers did fall on July 14 in south Killeen as firefighters battled multiple wildfires.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.