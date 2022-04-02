An expected system that may produce rain in the Killeen-Fort Hood area should precede a cool front that will lower temperatures around mid-week. Matt Bishop, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said the rain is expected Monday.
“We do have an upper-level system that’s going to move across Sunday, and it does look like there’s also a weak surface low pressure and frontal system that together will cause a chance of some showers and storms,” Bishop said Saturday.
Bishop said a couple of the storms have the potential to be severe.
Last week’s rain did not appear to do much to stave off the drought conditions plaguing the area. According to the latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which was released Thursday, a large portion of Coryell and Lampasas counties are under an exceptional drought, the highest drought severity.
The remainder of both counties are in extreme drought conditions.
Bell County is experiencing extreme, severe and moderate drought along with abnormally dry conditions.
Bishop explained that Monday’s projected rainfall, which could be between half an inch to an inch, may not make much of an impact on the drought conditions.
According to data from the NWS’ Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, much of Central Texas well below the normal precipitation in the past 90 days. For a large portion of Central Texas, the departure from normal is between 4 to 6 inches.
Lake Levels
Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake are both well below normal elevations.
At Belton Lake, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported Saturday the lake was about four and a half feet below normal. Stillhouse Hollow Lake was about three and half feet below normal.
Cooler Temperatures
A cool front is expected to move through the area behind the storm system and should reach the area in earnest on Tuesday evening. High temperatures Wednesday could dip into the mid-70s after the temperature could reach near 90 on Tuesday.
The cool front is also likely to drop overnight low temperatures, which could dip back into the mid-40s for Thursday and Friday.
