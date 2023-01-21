WEATHER Graphic

Killeen-area residents may see a bit of rain in a few days, as current forecasts from the National Weather Service show an 80-90% chance of rain from Monday night into Tuesday.

The area is still dealing with extremely dry weather as La Nina conditions continue to prevail. La Nina conditions bring dry air and typically result in less precipitation.

