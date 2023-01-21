Killeen-area residents may see a bit of rain in a few days, as current forecasts from the National Weather Service show an 80-90% chance of rain from Monday night into Tuesday.
The area is still dealing with extremely dry weather as La Nina conditions continue to prevail. La Nina conditions bring dry air and typically result in less precipitation.
On the heels of a crippling drought that was lessened by rain toward the end of 2022, rainfall totals through the first three weeks of 2023 have been minimal.
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport has reported a total of 0.12 inches so far this year, and Killeen Skylark Field has reported 0.06. According to the National Weather Service, the average amount of rain through the first three weeks in Killeen is typically more than 1.4 inches.
Along with the chance of rain, the area could see cooler temperatures amid a cold front that is expected to arrive Saturday evening.
Cooler, breezier air moving in from the northwest should bring high temperatures down into the upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures look to gradually lower in the middle part of the week, with forecasted temps in the mid 50s.
Overnight lows could bring a chill throughout the week. Low temperatures are projected to be just above freezing on Sunday and Tuesday evening, and right at freezing on Wednesday evening. Monday’s overnight low is forecasted to be in the mid 40s but could be accompanied by winds gusting upwards of 30 mph.
Aside from the projected rainfall on Monday evening and Tuesday, sky conditions are expected to be sunny or mostly sunny.
