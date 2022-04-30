The month of May looks to begin with a wet forecast for the Killeen area, according to the National Weather Service. Low rain chances are a mainstay in the forecast for most of the week.
National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Stalley said the rain chances are not atypical for this time of year.
“We’ll have some active and unsettled weather for the next week to maybe even two weeks,” Stalley said. “The first half of May looks like we could have quite a few thunderstorm chances around.”
Stalley added that though the threat of severe thunderstorms is low, due to the nature of the time of year, the strong storms can never be ruled out.
“It’s something we’ll have to keep our eye on and assess on a case-by-case basis,” he said.
The greatest chance for storms in the Killeen area may be around Wednesday, Stalley explained, with chances of around 50-60%.
“As of right now, there’s not a real good signal for any other day that it might be a really good chance for strong or severe storms,” he said.
Exceptional drought conditions continue to persist in the Central Texas area. Exceptional drought is the highest level of drought severity, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The entirety of Lampasas County and large majority of Coryell County fall under exceptional drought conditions. The rest of Coryell County and into northern Bell County are experiencing extreme drought conditions, the next step down from exceptional. Bell County is experiencing nearly all levels of drought severity.
After an abnormally dry winter, one of the rainfall over the past month has made much of an impact on improving the drought conditions.
Temperatures
High temperatures this week are expected to be in mid-80s. Low temperatures should be in the upper-60s.
