After a brief dry spell, rain may be on its way for a couple of days, with the best chances coming on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Residents may begin to see a little bit of rain Sunday night with a 30% chance of showers, but the biggest chances appear Monday, according to the forecast.
Rain chances look to rise to as high as 90% for Monday, tapering off in the evening with a slight chance of thunderstorms which have a low-end risk of severe weather, NWS meteorologist Jason Godwin said.
With the potential rain, Godwin said residents can look for around 0.5 to 1 inch of precipitation. With a few days left in March, Killeen may end with below average rainfall for the month.
As of Saturday afternoon, the total rainfall amount for Killeen’s Skylark Field airport is 1.66 inches, below the month’s average of 3.22 inches, Godwin said.
For much of the year, the Killeen area has seen below-average rainfall, but Bell County is no longer under drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The drought monitor also reports no drought conditions for Coryell and Lampasas counties.
After the rain moves out, residents can expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-70s, the forecast shows.
Projected temperatures and sky conditions through Thursday are:
- Sunday: High 75, Low 58 - Increasing clouds, 30% chance of rain
- Monday: High 71, Low 56 - 90% chance of rain early, 40% chance of thunderstorms late
- Tuesday: High 77, Low 51 - Sunny, mostly clear
- Wednesday: High 76, Low 55 - Mostly sunny, increasing clouds late
- Thursday: High 75, Low 56 - Partly sunny early, mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.