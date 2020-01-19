Temperatures are expected to remain relatively cool throughout the coming week, with highs typically remaining around the mid 50s and lows in the high-30-to-low-40 range. There are also some low rain chances later in the week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Despite receiving rainfall several times over the weekend for the past two weeks, the Killeen area has only received 0.87 inches of rain according to measurements taken at the Killeen/Fort Hood regional airport. As such, the U.S. Drought Monitor Map still shows most of Bell County - including the Killeen area - as being under severe drought conditions.
The temperatures today will start off cool, with the high temperature reaching 55 degrees and the low temperature reaching 33 degrees.
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day the high temperature is not expected to change much, reaching 58 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 37 degrees.
The high temperature is expected to hit 53 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 41 degrees. Rain chances as high as 40% are expected to move into the area Tuesday night
On Wednesday the high temperature could drop back down to 52 degrees while the low temperature could hit 47 degrees. Tuesday's rain chances will climb to 60% Wednesday.
Wednesday's rain chances will remain at 60% Thursday before dropping to 20% Thursday night. The high temperature will only reach 66 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 40 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 61 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 38 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.