Weather Soccer

Cooler weather this week, possible showers by Friday.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

“That huge high pressure system that has plagued your area for weeks is finally weakening,” Meteorologist Jason Dunn said Sunday. “This combined with moisture in the gulf could produce some showers and thunderstorms in the area later this week.”

The National Weather Service in Dallas/Fort Worth confirmed that an afternoon shower or two is possible beginning Wednesday, and daytime temperatures should cool somewhat.

