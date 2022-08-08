“That huge high pressure system that has plagued your area for weeks is finally weakening,” Meteorologist Jason Dunn said Sunday. “This combined with moisture in the gulf could produce some showers and thunderstorms in the area later this week.”
The National Weather Service in Dallas/Fort Worth confirmed that an afternoon shower or two is possible beginning Wednesday, and daytime temperatures should cool somewhat.
Monday is expected to be sunny and hot with a high near 100, cooling to a low around 76. Winds aren’t significant but will be from the south-southeast around 10 mph.
Tuesday will also be sunny and hot with a slightly lower temp under the 100-degree mark. Tuesday evening will be mostly clear with a low around 77 and slower southeast winds.
Wednesday will be the day to watch as there is a 30% of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. The high will be near 98 with winds 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 in the afternoon. The 30% chance for rain continues through the evening hours with partly cloudy skies and a low around 75. Winds will move to the south after midnight.
Thursday’s forecast increases to a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 95. Winds will move from the south southeast becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Storm chances will decrease to 20% by the evening hours when the low is forecast around 75.
Rain chances will stay at 20% into Friday as sunnier skies will make way for a high near 97. Friday night should be mostly clear with a low around 75.
There are no immediate indications of additional rain in the forecast for next weekend but, according to Dunn, things can always change.
With rain in the forecast, it may affect local lake levels as both Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake have seen lower levels again this week. Belton is at 79.4% full, down 7.93 feet below flood pool. Stillhouse is at 79.6% full, down 7.95 feet below flood pool.
While there will be a noticeable increase in moisture next week, and multiple days of rain chances, the grass fire threat will continue to be elevated as area fuels are expected to remain critically dry, according to a statement on the NWS website.
According to NWS, the main concerns with this activity will be new ignitions caused by lightning and gusty/erratic winds near any storms that develop. Fire weather concerns increase again later this week and into next weekend as rain chances diminish and triple digit heat returns.
According to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, Bell County numbers are between 749 and 768, listed in the extreme fire danger range. The Keetch-Byram Drought Index is derived by experts at Texas A&M Forest Service for counties across the state. This tool is an index used to determine forest fire potential. The drought index ranges from 0 to 800, where a drought index of 0 represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions.
