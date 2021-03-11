A quick moving storm system may drop between a quarter-inch to half an inch of rain in the Killeen area during the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday, National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said Thursday.
“It looks like the best timing will be overnight Saturday from midnight to early morning Sunday,” Sanchez said.
The NWS forecast shows chances of precipitation as high as 80% Saturday evening.
Severe storm potential is not high for the area, with many of the stronger storms tracking west and north of Central Texas, Sanchez said.
With chances decreasing Sunday, skies are expected to clear up by Sunday evening, providing mostly clear skies overnight and sunny skies Monday.
High temperatures look to remain in the mid- to upper-70s.
Temperature projections through Tuesday are:
- Today: High 79, Low 65
- Friday: High 81, Low 64
- Saturday: High 79, Low 56
- Sunday: High 74, Low 49
- Monday: High 75, Low 49
- Tuesday: High 72, Low 50
