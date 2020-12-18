Killeen-area residents can expect around a half-inch of rain Saturday, National Weather Service Meteorologist Monique Sellers said Friday evening.
Most of the rain chances will come before 10 a.m., the NWS forecast shows.
The bulk of the heavy rain will fall to the east and south of the Killeen area, Sellers said.
Rain chances should top out around 60%.
Skies should clear out Saturday evening, making way for clear or mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures look to remain in the upper 60s for much of the week and cool into the 50s as Christmas approaches.
Overnight temperatures look to increase throughout the week before dropping back into the 30s toward the end of the week, the forecast shows.
