Monday’s gusty winds will continue into Tuesday, but winds will turn around and be from the north, ushering in a cold front and rain across the area.
“If it’s not raining during the Tuesday morning commute, it will be by the afternoon,” Meteorologist Juan Hernandez said Monday. The high will be near 69, but precipitation will be at 80%.
“The area could see between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possibly with this storm,” Hernandez said.
Tuesday evening there will be a chance for thunderstorms and a low around 44. Winds will continue from the north and could gust as high as 25 mph.
Rain chances taper off Wednesday under partly sunny skies; the high will be near 58. The northwest winds will continue, but the chance of precipitation is only 50%. In the overnight hours, the skies will clear with a low around 41. Winds will change, becoming southwesterly after midnight.
Thursday should be sunny with a high near 65 as southwest winds blow 10-15 mph. Friday temperatures will be cooler, but sunny conditions will prevail with a high near 54. Winds will pick up in the afternoon with gusts as high as 30 mph possible. Thursday’s overnight low is expected to be near 37.
Friday should be much of the same with sunny skies and a high near 54. Winds will turn around again and come out of the north at 15-20 mph. Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around freezing.
Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 56. Clouds will move in during the afternoon hours, skies becoming partly cloudy. The overnight low temperature will be near 36. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 60.
