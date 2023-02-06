WEATHER Graphic

Monday’s gusty winds will continue into Tuesday, but winds will turn around and be from the north, ushering in a cold front and rain across the area.

“If it’s not raining during the Tuesday morning commute, it will be by the afternoon,” Meteorologist Juan Hernandez said Monday. The high will be near 69, but precipitation will be at 80%.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.