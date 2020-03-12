A slight chance of rain, 20%, is expected today in the Killeen area with a possibility of a scattered thunderstorm late in the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service website.
Rain chances will vary through the weekend between 20% and 50%, according to the website.
On Friday, rain chances will be around 30%, Saturday chances will be around 40% and on Sunday chances will be 50%. Some thunderstorms could be included as well.
The high temperature today is 84 degrees and temperatures will drop slightly for the weekend.
On Friday the high will be 76 with a low of 67 and on Saturday and Sunday the high will be 77 with a low of 64, according to the website.
There is a low risk today and Friday of some storms having hail and high winds, according to Lamont Bain, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Small amounts of bluebonnets have begun to bloom locally and the National Weather Service said that is about right.
“We are in meteorological spring … and the timing seems about right for things to start to pop up,” Bain said.
