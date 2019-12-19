WEATHER Graphic

After the Killeen area saw plenty of sun the last few days, it appears it may get wet with rain starting Friday.

The high temperature Friday is expected to reach 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Along with the cool temperature is a 30 to 60% chance of rain.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.