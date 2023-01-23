Showers and thunderstorms will settle over Killeen Tuesday and may bring up the rain totals for the month.
According to Meteorologist Juan Hernandez at the National Weather Service-Fort Worth, some parts of Killeen could see as much as three-quarters of an inch before skies clear Wednesday.
“A cold front will move in Monday night after midnight, dropping temperatures into the 30s overnight,” Hernandez said. Sustained winds will be as high as 15-20 mph out of the northeast and some gusts could top 30 mph.
“While temperatures will be near the freezing mark, the ground is still warm, so there will be no frost or freeze warnings,” Hernandez said. The low is expected to be near 35.
Normal rainfall levels for this time of year are 2 to 2½ inches, so any precipitation would help, Hernandez said.
Ahead of Tuesday’s rainy weather, the Killeen area saw temperatures fall below freezing Sunday night, prompting the city to partner with the Moss Rose Center, 1103 E. Avenue E, to open a warming center.
Organizers served 13 people at dinner Sunday and four chose to stay inside out of the cold overnight.
After Tuesday’s rainy weather, the area is in for a sunny but cool week, with overnight temperatures at or near freezing through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Herald reached out to the city for comment on whether the shelter may be opened additional days the shelter as a warming center but had not received a replay as of 5 p.m. Monday.
Warming Center hours would be from 6 p.m. overnight to 9 a.m. the next day. If no one is utilizing the center by 11:30 p.m. then it will close to overnight guests.
The Moss Rose Center does not offer full sheltering services, as no beds, bedding material or showers are provided.
The Moss Rose Center would welcome donations of supplies or food and donors may call 254-327-1164 for additional information.
To get the latest up-to-date information from the City go to their Facebook page, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube accounts or their website www.killeentexas.gov/ohsem.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny as winds change and move the clouds out. The high is expected near 52 with northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusty winds could get as high as 25 mph at times. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to around 31.
Thursday will be slightly warmer at 54 for the high. North-northwest winds will calm to around 10 mph. Overnight clouds will move in with a low around 32. Winds will turn around before sunrise, becoming west-southwest.
Friday will be warmer with a high near 58. Southwest winds will be 5-10 mph with gusts as high as 20. Friday’s overnight low is expected to be around 42.
A slight chance of showers moves in for the weekend with a 20 percent chance for Saturday under cloudy skies and a high near 61. Rain chances increase slightly to 30% in the evening hours with a low around 51.
Sunday rain chances are still around with a 20% likelihood and a high temperature near 64.
