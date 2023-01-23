WEATHER Graphic

Showers and thunderstorms will settle over Killeen Tuesday and may bring up the rain totals for the month.

According to Meteorologist Juan Hernandez at the National Weather Service-Fort Worth, some parts of Killeen could see as much as three-quarters of an inch before skies clear Wednesday.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

