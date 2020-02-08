Rain and possible thunderstorms are being forecast by the National Weather Service for the Killeen area this weekend.
Rain chances are around 30% to 40% Sunday and will rise to 60% Sunday night with a chance of thunderstorms, according to the NWS website. The high Sunday is 68 with a low of 50.
On Monday, the rain chances continue with between a 40% and 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms. On Monday night, the chances will stay around 50% and the low temperature will be 43 with a high of 50, according to the NWS website.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, rain chances will fluctuate between 50% and 90% and temperatures will stay between 40 and 50 degrees, according to the NWS website.
