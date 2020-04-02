There’s a 70% chance of rain, with thunderstorms likely as well, today in the Killeen area, according to the National Weather Service website.
The rain could start in the afternoon increasing in likelihood in the evening.
Rainfall amounts could be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch with some higher totals with the thunderstorms.
Wind speeds will be between 10 and 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph, according to the website.
Rain chances will continue into Friday between 70 and 80% with some severe thunderstorms.
The high today will be 71 with a low of 58, and on Friday the high will be 77 with a low of 53.
