Rain is possible for Central Texas early in the week, National Weather Service forecasts show.
The Killeen area could see rain chances as high as 70% on Sunday and as high as 50% on Monday before chances fall off as the week progresses, according to the forecast. Rain chances extend all the way out to Wednesday.
The highest rain chances Sunday could be between 1 and 6 p.m., according to the hourly forecast on the National Weather Service website. The same time frame generally applies to Monday.
According to projections on the NWS website, the Killeen area could see over 1 inch of rain.
All rain is a welcome sight for the area as it tries to recover from extreme drought conditions for much of last year.
So far, Killeen has gotten 12.71 inches of rain since Jan. 1, which is significantly more than this time last year.
As the rain chances dwindle throughout the week, temperatures could be on the rise as well.
Temperatures could reach the low 90s by the end of the week.
