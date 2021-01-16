dvRED
Sughed: Rain possible for Killeen area in coming days
By Thaddeus Imerman
Killeen Daily Herald
If early projections from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth come to fruition, the Killeen area could see as much as 1½ inches of rain through Friday.
Rain chances begin increasing Monday evening, meteorologist Bianca Garcia said Saturday.
“Right now, we have the best chances for rain in Central Texas on Tuesday,” she said.
Rain chances remain in the forecast through Friday, but steadily decrease in part because of it being too early to accurately track of the weather system, Garcia said.
There is a 70% chance of rain Tuesday, which decreases slightly to 50% on Wednesday before tapering off with a 40% chance Thursday and a 20% chance Friday.
Garcia said the NWS will have a more accurate picture of what the system will do as it gets closer to the area.
The system could bring gusty winds. Projected wind speeds could be up to 25 mph Monday and up to 20 mph Tuesday and Wednesday.
Daytime high temperatures look to stay in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows appear to fluctuate between the upper 30s to the low 50s.
