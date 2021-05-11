Killeen-area residents could see some rain move through the area beginning around noon today.
The best rain chances today could be between noon and around 8 or 9 p.m., said National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez. Rain chances are about 70% today.
The system, that is developing in the western part of the state, could bring about an inch of rain.
Hernandez said the rain is expected to be widespread, with heavy rainfall being the primary threat. A potentially severe storm with small hail could not be ruled out, however.
After 9 p.m., the storm chances will appear to shift to the east as the system moves out of the area, Hernandez said.
Rain chances for Wednesday are around 30%. If the area gets rain on Wednesday, it will likely be isolated and the tail end of Tuesday's system, Hernandez said.
As the rain moves out of the area, temperatures should gradually begin to rise again.
Temperatures look to reach the mid-80s by the end of the week, the NWS forecast shows.
A cold front pushed through the area Sunday evening into Monday, dropping temperatures by nearly 20 degrees.
On Sunday, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport reported a high temperature of 86 degrees, with a heat index of 91.
On Monday, the high temperature was 68.
Today's forecast high is 71 degrees, according to the NWS.
