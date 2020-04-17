As the clouds darken in the Killeen area, rain may be on the way this afternoon.
Juan Hernandez, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the biggest rain chance for the Killeen area is around 2 p.m. today, although he said he can't rule out the possibility for spotty showers in the morning.
Quickly following the system is a brief cold front that could drop temperatures by 5 to 10 degrees within an hour of the cold front moving in.
Hernandez said the cold front could reach the Killeen area around 5 to 6 p.m.
High temperatures are forecast to be in the upper-60s, according to the NWS, while low temperatures could dip in to the upper-40s overnight.
The weather tonight should remain dry, Hernandez said.
Rain and storms could continue through the weekend with a 50 to 60% chance on Saturday.
The cold front appears as though it will be short-lived. Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-80s by Sunday afternoon and stay in the 80s for much of next week.
Projected temperatures and sky conditions through Wednesday are:
- Today: High 67, Low 49 - 30% chance of rain
- Saturday: High 69, Low 61 - 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms
- Sunday: High 85, Low 56 - 30% chance of storms, then mostly clear
- Monday: High 80, Low 60 - Mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 83, Low 67 - Partly sunny, then 20% chance of rain
- Wednesday: High 85, Low 62 - 40% chance of rain
