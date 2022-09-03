After getting rain throughout the past week, it is possible the Killeen area could see some more in the upcoming week, though chances are low.
According to the most recent National Weather Service forecast, rain chances are about 30% from Sunday through Thursday. Conditions in the evenings are expected to clear up.
Though an “unsettled and wet pattern” is expected to persist throughout the week across the whole coverage area of the Dallas/Fort Worth NWS station, the Killeen area may not get much.
“Not everyone will see rain each day, and some portions of North and Central Texas may stay dry,” the NWS said on its graphic for next week’s forecast.
Thanks to the rain, some of the largest portions of Central Texas affected by this year’s drought have shown improvements. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, conditions have improved in much of Bell and Lampasas counties, though Coryell appears to remain the same it has been for the past several months.
The rain also improved lake levels slightly. Both Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake are fuller than they were last weekend.
Belton Lake improved to 77.1% full on Saturday, up from 77% a week ago, according to WaterDataforTexas.org.
The water data website also showed an increase for Stillhouse Hollow Lake, which went from 77.6% full last week to 78.2% Saturday.
