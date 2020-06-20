Rain is possible in the coming week, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today will be cloudy with a high near 92 and a low around 73.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 95 with south wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunday overnight will be partly cloudy with a low around 74.
Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 95.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 74.
NWS meteorologist Jason Dunn said rain chances will increase for the rest of the week. The Killeen area is expected to see scattered showers during the afternoon.
Tuesday has a 30% chance of rain with a high around 93 and a low around 72.
Wednesday there is a 40% chance of showers with partly sunny skies with a high near 89.
Wednesday night also shows some possible showers with a low around 71.
Thursday there is a 30% chance of showers with mostly sunny skies with a high near 90.
