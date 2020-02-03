The rain stayed away Sunday evening to give Killeen residents a chance to have fun during Superbowl tailgate parties, but now it is in the forecast every day until Thursday this week, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Temperatures around 30 and possible snow flurries could also blow in later this week from a cold front.
Today's temperatures are expected to reach a high of 74 degrees and a low of 58 degrees. A 20% chance of rain will move through the area during the day today before climbing to 30% tonight.
The high temperature is expected to hit 74 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 35 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain for the area Tuesday evening, climbing to 40% overnight.
On Wednesday a could front is expected to move through the area, meaning the high temperature could drop back down to 41 degrees while the low temperature could hit 30 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain during the day Wednesday. There is also a possibility of snow flurries Wednesday night due to the low temperature.
The high temperature will only reach 54 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 37 degrees. Skies are expected to be sunny Thursday.
The high temperature will rise to 66 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 42 degrees.
On Saturday the high temperature is expected to reach 66 degrees while the low temperature is expected to hit 46 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.