Rain could fall in the Killeen area Sunday, though chances are small as the record dry summer continues.
As of Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service forecast for Killeen indicated a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sunshine and some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 101F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 3, 2023 @ 1:37 am
Rain could fall in the Killeen area Sunday, though chances are small as the record dry summer continues.
As of Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service forecast for Killeen indicated a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.
A week ago, the 71-day rainless streak was snapped when Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recorded measurable rain on Aug. 27.
The previous 71 days without rain was a record for the airport, and things dried up quickly after that.
The National Weather Service also reported this week that the summer of 2023 is now the driest on record for Killeen, even more so than the summer of 2011.
This summer, Killeen has seen a total of 0.66 inches of rain, and in 2011, 0.94 inches fell in Killeen.
Nearly the entire Central Texas region, minus a small portion of eastern Bell County is experiencing exceptional drought conditions, the most severe of drought conditions measured by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Lake levels also continue to fall with drastic decreases being measured since July. As of Saturday, Stillhouse Hollow Lake measured 59.3% full and Belton Lake measured 58.1% full.
The Bell County reservoirs lost around 10% of their conservation volume during the last three months alone, the National Weather Service reported.
Bell County water officials have expressed optimism that a predicted wetter-than-normal winter can help the lakes recover, but the latest drought information statement from the National Weather Service does not appear to be as optimistic.
“Despite intermittent drought during the past couple of years, reservoirs across North Central and East Texas are generally in good shape,” the statement read. “But from the Big Country into Central Texas, lakes continue to suffer from inadequate precipitation. Further deterioration is expected this autumn though gradually diminishing water usage and decreasing evaporation will reduce the decline.
“With critically low soil moisture throughout much of the region, multiple rain events will be needed to produce sufficient runoff into the river/reservoir systems.”
Hot days are also likely to continue. Despite high temperatures not being near 110 anymore, temperatures are still projected to be in the triple digits for the foreseeable future. Every day this week is forecast to be above 100 degrees.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.